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Ukraine is finalising drone deal with Germany, Zelenskiy says

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at a press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (not pictured) during his visit to Belgrade, Serbia, August 8, 2026. REUTERS/Marko Djurica/File Photo

KYIV, Sept 2 - Ukraine is finalising a drone deal with Germany, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday after a call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The agreement — proposed by Ukraine several months ago — is expected to cover the joint development of various types of drones, missiles and related software.

"Our teams are already finalising the text of the drone deal, and this will, among other things, definitely provide both Germany and Ukraine with additional defence capabilities," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram app.

The deal will build on existing German-Ukrainian defence cooperation, including a multi-million-euro programme to supply to Kyiv some 15,000 Strila interceptor drones designed to counter Shahed-type attack drones.

In April, German defence technology company Quantum Systems and Ukrainian manufacturer WIY Drones announced the creation of Quantum WIY Industries, a joint venture focused on increasing production of interceptor drones and related air-defence technologies.

Germany is also funding an order for 50,000 Shrike attack drones produced by Ukrainian manufacturer SkyFall, one of the largest known drone purchases for Kyiv by a Western government.

In a post on X, Zelenskiy said he and Merz discussed the drone agreement, new German air-defence support and plans for an in-person meeting. REUTERS