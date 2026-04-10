Ukraine in talks with Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain on security cooperation, Zelenskiy says

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KYIV, April 10 - Ukraine is in talks with Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain to cooperate in the security sector and share its drone defence expertise and technology, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Zelenskiy visited several Middle Eastern countries last month to offer Ukraine's technology and expertise on how to counter Iranian drone attacks. Security cooperation agreements with Saudi Arabia and Qatar were signed, and a deal with UAE was announced.

Ukraine also sent more than 200 experts to the Middle East, and they have successfully downed Iran's long-range Shahed drones, Zelenskiy said.

"We used our own interceptors to shoot down Iranian 'Shaheds.' We demonstrated that achieving such results requires systemic solutions, particularly in the electronic warfare component," Zelenskiy told reporters in remarks released by his office on Friday.

"We've reached agreements on 10-year deals with three countries. Security talks are currently underway with Oman, and we are also in discussions with Kuwait and Bahrain."

Zelenskiy said that deals on oil and diesel supplies to Ukraine were part of the broader cooperation agreements that were discussed. REUTERS