Ukraine, Hungary kick off expert-level consultations

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May 20 - Kyiv and Budapest began expert-level consultations online on Wednesday, the countries' foreign ministers said.

• Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said he focused his opening statement on three key issues - bilateral relations, minority rights, and Ukraine's EU accession.

• Both countries look to rebuild ties following a change of government in Hungary and said they would hold talks this week about the rights of Ukraine's ethnic Hungarian minority.

• Budapest sees treatment of ethnic Hungarians in western Ukraine as key to improving the relationship between the countries.

• "Ukraine takes national minority rights seriously and remains committed to ensuring them in accordance with European standards. We understand that this issue has a fundamental importance," Sybiha said on X.

• "Hungary is committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. At the same time, the consistent protection of the rights of national minorities in our bilateral relations is our first task," Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban said on social media. "I believe that today's consultation can be the beginning of a new process," she added.

• Sybiha also said he proposed that Hungary should view Ukraine's EU accession as in its strategic interest, including the best way to ensure the Hungarian minority's rights.

• He added the two ministers would meet on Thursday at the NATO ministerial meeting in Sweden. REUTERS