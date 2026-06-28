Ukraine hits refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region overnight

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MOSCOW, June 28 - Ukrainian drones struck Russian targets including an oil refinery in the southern Krasnodar region overnight, local authorities said, as Kyiv continues energy infrastructure attacks that have caused acute fuel shortages in parts of Russia.

In a statement on Telegram on Sunday, Krasnodar region governor Veniamin Kondratiev said that a fire had broken out at the refinery in Slavyansk-na-Kubani, with one person killed and another injured in a nearby village.

Unverified footage on social media showed a large fire at the refinery.

Slavyansk refinery is a private plant with capacity of about 100,000 barrels per day. It supplies fuel for domestic use and export.

Elsewhere in Russia, the governor of the Yaroslavl region, east of Moscow, said the region had come under drone attack and that temporary limits had been placed on movement on some road routes to the Russian capital. REUTERS