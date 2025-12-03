Ukraine hits pipeline sending Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, source says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

KYIV, Dec 3 - Ukraine has hit the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia's central Tambov region, a source in Ukraine's GUR military intelligence said on Wednesday.

It was the fifth Ukrainian attack on the pipeline which supplies Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, according to Reuters calculations.

Hungary and Slovakia continue to buy energy supplies from Russia, even after other European Union nations cut ties following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Ukrainian media said remote-controlled explosives were used in the attack.

Slovak pipeline operator and Hungarian oil and gas company said later on Wednesday that oil supplies through Druzhba were running as normal. There were no comments from Russia.

Ukraine attacked the pipeline once in March, twice in August and once in September this year.

Kyiv says its strikes on energy targets, in response to Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine, aim to undermine Moscow's overall war effort. REUTERS