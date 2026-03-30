Ukraine hits back against Rheinmetall CEO's housewives' drones comments

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Armin Papperger, CEO of Germany's Rheinmetall AG, looks on as he visits the company's new F-35 fighter jet parts plant in Weeze, Germany, July 1, 2025. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

KYIV, March 30 - Ukrainians have criticised German arms maker Rheinmetall after its CEO dismissed their country's drone-focused defence innovation as basic technology put together by housewives in kitchens.

For Kyiv, drones have been critical to its war effort against Russia and are a source of pride as the country has fended off a bigger and better-armed enemy in four years of fighting.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was among those who reacted to CEO Armin Papperger's comments to The Atlantic, published on Friday.

"If every housewife in Ukraine can really make drones, then every housewife in Ukraine can be the CEO of Rheinmetall," Zelenskiy told reporters in a WhatsApp chat.

SUPPORTERS JOIN IN UNDER HASHTAG #MADEBYHOUSEWIVES

Online, under the hashtag #MadeByHousewives, other Ukrainians and supporters of Kyiv threw their support behind Ukrainian women and celebrated the country's upstart spirit.

Some users posted animated images of Ukrainian women in traditional attire holding or building drones in a village setting.

Since the first days of Russia's February 2022 invasion, Ukraine has relied on rapid, often homegrown innovation to match Moscow's firepower.

Writing on X, Zelenskiy adviser Oleksandr Kamyshin said Ukrainian drones like those dismissed by Papperger have destroyed more than 11,000 Russian tanks.

RHEINMETALL SAYS IT HAS THE 'UTMOST RESPECT' FOR UKRAINE

In the Atlantic article, Papperger had diminished the innovative value of Ukraine's defence knowhow - most recently sought by Gulf countries to defend against Iranian drones - when compared to major companies like his own.

"It's Ukrainian housewives," he said. "They have 3-D printers in the kitchen, and they produce parts for drones. This is not innovation."

In the article, Papperger said Rheinmetall plans to continue producing heavy weaponry, including tanks and artillery, despite the increasing battlefield prevalence of cheap drones that can destroy them.

Rheinmetall - which has set up a joint venture with Ukraine - said on Sunday the company has the "utmost respect for the Ukrainian people's immense efforts in defending themselves".

"The innovative strength and the fighting spirit of the Ukrainian people are an inspiration to us," it said in a statement.

Shortly afterwards, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on X that the people of Ukraine deserve not just respect, but that the country's experience could be learned from. She singled out its women.

"They have stepped with courage into many areas once seen as male-dominated, bringing energy, discipline, and determination," she said. REUTERS