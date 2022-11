TBILISI, Georgia - For the first time in months, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken in public about the terms that his country is prepared to accept in return for ending its fight against invading Russian forces.

Addressing the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia via satellite link but explicitly speaking – as Mr Zelensky put it – to just the “G-19”, minus Russia, the Ukrainian president said he was “firmly convinced that Russia’s destructive war can and must be ended now”.