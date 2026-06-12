Ukraine hikes military pay and seeks more foreign fighters, Zelensky says

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A Ukrainian serviceman and his colleagues firing a rocket towards Russian troops, near the front-line town of Kostiantynivka, Ukraine, on June 4.

KYIV – Ukraine will hike military wages and seek to recruit more fighters abroad, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 12, as the army faces a manpower shortage after four years of war with Russia.

Zelensky’s government said in May it would study possible measures to boost military personnel numbers after talks on how to end the war with Russia stalled.

“We agreed on how to increase the financial resilience of our defence and further transformation of the Ukrainian army,” Zelensky said, in his daily address after meeting key Cabinet ministers.

“The Cabinet of ministers will approve a specific mechanism, and the government should start the first new payments as early as June,” he added.

Defence spending boost

Ukraine has secured a €90 billion (S$133.7 billion) loan from the European Union, allowing the government to increase defence spending to a record 4.4 trillion hryvnias (S$ 126 billion) in 2026. The funds are due to start flowing in June.

Zelensky said on June 12 the government would raise the basic military wage by one-third to 30,000 hryvnias.

The step was aimed at matching the country’s average monthly salary, which has steadily risen during the war due to staff shortages, military analysts and economists said.

Infantry soldiers fighting on the front line will receive an average monthly salary of 300,000 hryvnias, up from about 100,000 to 150,000 hryvnias at present.

They will also be offered a new type of fixed-term contract for 10, 14, or 24 months for combat duties.

Kyiv also wants to recruit more foreign fighters.

“I have instructed to create significantly more opportunities to recruit foreign volunteers into the Ukrainian army, and there will be more recruitment channels in this regard,” Zelensky said.

About 10,000 foreign volunteers have joined the Ukrainian army from more than 70 countries since the war began, according to estimates by Ukrainian military publications. REUTERS