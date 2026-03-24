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Ukraine has ‘irrefutable’ evidence of Russia providing intelligence to Iran, Zelensky says

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there was "growing evidence" of continued Russian efforts to funnel intelligence to Iran.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there was "growing evidence" of continued Russian efforts to funnel intelligence to Iran.

PHOTO: EPA

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KYIV - Ukraine's military intelligence has "irrefutable" evidence that Russia continues to provide intelligence to Iran and such activity can only prolong the war in the Middle East, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 23.

"Russia is using its own signals intelligence and electronic intelligence capabilities, as well as part of the data obtained through cooperation with partners in the Middle East," he said on X after meeting the head of military intelligence.

Speaking later in his nightly video address, Mr Zelensky said there was "growing evidence" of continued Russian efforts to funnel intelligence to Iran.

"This is clearly destructive activity and must be stopped as it only leads to further destabilisation. All responsible states have an interest in ensuring security and preventing bigger problem," he said.

"Markets are already reacting negatively and this is significantly complicating the fuel situation in many countries. By helping the Iranian regime survive and strike more accurately, Russia is effectively prolonging the war."

The Kremlin last week dismissed a Wall Street Journal report that Russia was sharing satellite imagery and improved drone technology with Iran as "fake news". REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.