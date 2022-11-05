Ukraine has enough gas for winter, prime minister says

People check their phones as they shelter inside a metro station amid Russian shelling in Kyiv, on Oct 31, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
KYIV - Ukraine has sufficient gas supplies for this winter when planned imports are taken into account, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday, as the country prepares for further Russian strikes targeting its energy systems.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Mr Shmyhal said Ukraine now had 14.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas in its underground storages.

“Taking into account expected deliveries from abroad, this amount is sufficient for the heating season,” Mr Shmyhal said, referring to the October-April period when Ukraine switches on centrally supplied heating in homes.

Ukraine faces a perilous winter as Russia fires missiles and loitering munitions at its power, water and heating infrastructure.

Winters in Ukraine are usually very cold, with temperatures often plunging well below zero degrees Celsius. REUTERS

