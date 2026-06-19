Ukraine, Germany sign agreement on anti-ballistic capabilities, Zelensky says

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Fire Point, Ukraine's largest missile and drone maker, was one of the participants in the initiative.

KYIV - Ukraine and Germany signed an agreement on anti-ballistic capabilities, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 18, calling on other Western allies to join the effort and deliver results by winter.

Speaking at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, known as the Ramstein group, Zelensky said Ukraine urgently needed long-range artillery and unmanned vehicles. He also asked to develop additional financial instruments to finance the Ukrainian army long-term.

"Russian ballistic missiles remain a problem, and we need an answer to that problem," Zelensky said.

"By this winter, we should already see concrete outcomes from our joint work on anti-ballistic defence. This is something we all need, not only Ukraine, and it is a long-term effort."

Zelensky's office said that Ukraine and Germany would develop anti-ballistic capabilities and jointly produce the TerMIT, an unmanned ground vehicle that can carry up to 300 kg of ammunition, gear and water to frontline positions.

The unmanned vehicles would be produced in Germany.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said that several German companies were interested in the project.

Zelensky said that Fire Point, Ukraine's largest missile and drone maker, was one of the participants in the initiative. REUTERS