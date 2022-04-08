Ukraine forces control Sumy region bordering Russia: Governor

KYIV (AFP, REUTERS) - Ukrainian forces are in control of the entire northeast region of Sumy along the border with Russia, its governor said on Friday (April 8), warning residents against returning while it is being cleared of mines.

"The area is free of orcs," Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said on social media, referring to invading Russian troops.

"The region is not safe. There are many areas that have been mined and are still not cleared," he said.

In the Donbass region, the governor of Luhansk said Russia is accumulating forces in eastern Ukraine but has not broken through Ukrainian defences.

Ukraine says after withdrawing from the capital Kyiv's outskirts, Russia is regrouping to try to gain full control of the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which have been partly held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

Capturing the southeastern port city of Mariupol is still the main focus of Russian troops and Russian battalions are blockading and bombarding the northeastern city of Kharkiv, according to the Ukrainian military.