Ukraine fires hundreds of drones at Russia after Moscow threat

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A security guard atop a pick-up truck armed with a machine gun patrolling an area in central Moscow, Russia, on May 7.

MOSCOW – Russia’s defence ministry said on May 7 that its forces had destroyed almost 350 Ukrainian drones overnight, days before Moscow holds World War II commemorations and amid competing calls from both sides for a temporary ceasefire.

Ukraine had announced a unilateral truce on May 6 – a request ignored by Moscow’s army, which continued its attacks throughout the day and overnight.

Kyiv’s proposal was a counter-offer after Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a truce to cover May 9, when Russia marks victory over Nazi Germany in World War II and stages a major military parade on Red Square.

Some 347 Ukrainian drones were destroyed between 1800GMT and 0400GMT, Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement.

A woman was killed in the Belgorod border region, the local governor said, and 13 were wounded in the Bryansk region, which also borders Ukraine.

Russia fired 102 drones at Ukraine overnight, Kyiv’s air force said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had slammed Russia for ignoring the call to halt fire and left open the possibility of launching massive strikes on Russia during the May 9 celebrations.

Kyiv has intensified its strikes on Russian energy sites in recent weeks, while a Russian barrage has killed dozens in recent days in one of the most deadly periods for civilians in weeks.

Moscow on the evening of May 6 threatened a huge strike on the centre of Kyiv in the event Ukraine attacks during the Victory Day events.

It said it had sent a note to foreign embassies in Ukraine urging them to evacuate their staff. AFP