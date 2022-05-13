Ukraine finance minister eyes reconstruction as war rages

KYIV (AFP) - The war is not over, but Ukraine's Finance Minister says the first signs of economic recovery are emerging after Russian troops retreated away from the capital and northern areas.

"The war continues but we are not seeing the same level of escalation as we saw in the first two months," Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko told AFP in an interview in his Kyiv office, decorated with Ukraine's blue and yellow flag.

"In the first two months, we saw attacks and bombings of large cities," Mr Marchenko said.

"Now, the military front has been localised to specific territories."

Already one of Europe's poorest countries before the Russian invasion began on Feb 24, Ukraine's economy is now in shambles.

Cities have been levelled by fighting, infrastructure is shattered and over six million people have left Ukraine.

A Russian blockade has prevented Ukraine to use its ports to ship its key agricultural exports such as wheat and sunflower oil.

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank have forecast that the Ukrainian economy will shrink by between 35 and 45 per cent this year.

Mr Marchenko said gross domestic product could contract by as much as 50 per cent, with the overall damage from the conflict totalling US$600 billion.

Customs duty revenues fell 70 per cent compared to pre-war levels and tax collection dropped 25-30 per cent.

Exports and imports fell by almost half and inflation topped 16 percent in April from a year ago, Mr Marchenko said.

After fierce Ukrainian resistance forced Russian troops to pull away from areas outside of Kyiv and from northern Ukraine, many residents have returned to the capital and businesses have reopened.

Ukraine's central bank has seen "first signs of revival" in April and May, Mr Marchenko said.