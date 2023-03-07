Ukraine fights on in Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russia's attack force

KYIV - Ukrainian troops will keep defending the eastern city of Bakhmut and reinforcements will be sent in, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, apparently prolonging the war’s bloodiest battle in a bid to break Moscow’s assault force.

Moscow has sent thousands of troops in human wave attacks over recent weeks to try to capture Bakhmut and secure its first battlefield victory in more than half a year.

Ukrainian forces have been digging trenches further west and in recent days had seemed to be preparing to withdraw in order to preserve their forces and fight elsewhere.

But Mr Zelensky’s remarks in an overnight address suggests Kyiv has elected not only to stay and fight on but to reinforce the city, apparently convinced that Russia’s losses in trying to storm it are still far greater than those of the defenders.

“The command unanimously supported” the decision not to withdraw, Mr Zelensky said. “There were no other positions. I told the commander in chief to find the appropriate forces to help our guys in Bakhmut.”

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago and claims to have annexed nearly a fifth of its territory.

It says taking Bakhmut would be a stepping stone towards recapturing the surrounding Donbas region, a major war aim.

“The liberation of Artemovsk continues,” Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said in televised remarks, using the Soviet-era name for Bakhmut, re-adopted by the invading Russians.

“The city is an important hub for defending Ukrainian troops in the Donbas. Taking it under control will allow further offensive actions to be conducted deep into Ukraine’s defensive lines.”

Western strategists say the ruined city has little value.

But its capture would give Russian President Vladimir Putin a symbolic victory after a winter offensive involving hundreds of thousands of conscripted reservists and mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner private army.

The Ukrainian military command on Tuesday reported a record 1,600 Russians killed over the previous 24 hours.

Such figures of enemy dead cannot be confirmed and the sides do not release regular figures of their own casualties.

But past Ukrainian reports of similar spikes in Russian losses have corresponded with major failed Russian assaults.