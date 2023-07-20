Ukraine expects 'long and difficult' counteroffensive

KYIV - Ukraine expects its fight to regain land lost to the Russian invasion to be long and grinding, a senior presidential aide in Kyiv told AFP on Wednesday.

Moscow’s forces still occupy swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine and over a month into Kyiv’s long-anticipated counteroffensive, large parts of the front appear to be frozen.

Speaking to AFP, presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak admitted progress was “slower than we want.”

“Undoubtedly, this operation will be quite difficult, long and will take quite a lot of time,” he said.

But he maintained that Ukraine seeks to “regain the 1991 borders, including the territory called the Crimea peninsula” that is currently annexed by Russia.

Kyiv’s army is facing a number of difficulties on the battlefield, he said.

Ukrainian forces are facing heavily mined territory, logistical problems such as in arms deliveries, and Moscow’s superiority in parts of the skies.

“Let’s be objective, Russia has the advantage in the air above the front,” Mr Podolyak said.

Kyiv would need an additional 300 armoured vehicles and dozens of F-16 fighter jets to accelerate the offensive, he said.

“Of course, we need additional armoured vehicles – two to three hundred tanks first of all,” Mr Podolyak told AFP journalists.

“We need up to 80 F-16 planes in order to close the skies well, especially in the area near the front.”

But he also reported some success, saying the number of “offensive operations” led by the Ukrainian army was “progressively rising” and that not all brigades readied for the counteroffensive have been sent to battle.

He said that the “pressure was mounting” on Russian forces and that Kyiv wanted to “inflict tactical defeats and cut off Russian troop groupings.”