Ukraine evacuates over 17,000 people after key dam is destroyed

KHERSON, Ukraine - An attack on a major Russian-held dam in southern Ukraine on Tuesday unleashed a torrent of water that flooded two dozen villages and forced the evacuation of 17,000 people, sparking fears of a humanitarian disaster.

Washington warned there would be “likely many deaths” as Moscow and Kyiv traded blame for ripping a gaping hole in the Kakhovka dam, which is located on the front-line and provides cooling water for Europe’s largest nuclear plant.

Kyiv said the destruction of the dam - seized by Russia in the early hours of the war - was an attempt by Moscow to hamper its long-awaited offensive, which Ukraine’s leader stressed would not be affected.

An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council was scheduled for 2000 GMT on Tuesday (4am on Wednesday, Singapore time) following requests from Russia and Ukraine, diplomatic sources said.

The UN warned that hundreds of thousands could be affected on both sides of the front-line.

People in Kherson, the largest population centre nearby, headed for higher ground as water poured into the Dnipro River.

“There is shooting, now there is flooding,” said Lyudmyla, who had loaded a washing machine onto a cart attached to an old Soviet car.

“Everything is going to die here,” added Sergiy, as water from the dam poured into the city, which was the scene of heavy fighting in 2022.

Ukrainian authorities said 17,000 people were being evacuated and a total of 24 villages had been flooded.

“Over 40,000 people are in danger of being flooded,” Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said, adding that 25,000 more people should be evacuated on the Russian-occupied side of the Dnipro River.

Mr Vladimir Leontyev, the Moscow-installed mayor of Nova Kakhovka where the dam is located, said the city was under water and hundreds of people had been evacuated.

‘War crime’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of blowing up the dam and said authorities expected up to 80 settlements to be flooded, urging the world to “react.”

“This crime carries enormous threats and will have dire consequences for people’s lives and the environment,” Mr Zelensky told a Vatican peace envoy, Italian cardinal Matteo Zuppi, in Kyiv, the presidency said.

He later said in a Telegram message that the explosion “did not affect Ukraine’s ability to de-occupy its own territories.”