Ukraine drones hit Russia's Ryazan, Voronezh regions, governors say

MOSCOW, Dec 6 - Ukrainian drones targeted Russia's Ryazan and Voronezh regions overnight, causing damage but no casualties, local governors said on Saturday.

The attack sparked a fire on the roof of a multi-storey residential building, and debris from drones fell into the grounds of "an industrial facility," Ryazan governor Pavel Malkov said.

Malkov did not name the facility. Ukraine has previously repeatedly targeted a local refinery.

Ukraine has ramped up drone attacks deep inside Russia, aiming to knock out oil refineries, depots and pipelines. Ukrainian drones have struck at least 17 major refineries this year.

In the Voronezh region, governor Alexander Gusev said a drone strike damaged a fuel station, a school and several residential buildings.

Russia's Defence Ministry said its air defences shot down 116 Ukrainian drones overnight. REUTERS