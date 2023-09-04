Ukraine drone attacks Russia's Kurchatov- governor

A non-residential building in the western Russian city of Kurchatov was on fire on Sunday following an attack by a Ukrainian drone but there were no casualties, Roman Starovoit, governor of the Kursk region, said.

The purported drone attack followed another one on the same town on Sept. 1, which Russian officials said damaged a building facade. Kurchatov is home to one of Russia's biggest nuclear plants, but there were no reports it was affected in either incident.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app, he did not say which building was hit in Sunday's drone strike. Ukraine's Babel online outlet quoted an unnamed source as saying the drone hit a building belonging to the FSB security service. REUTERS

