Ukraine downs 29 Russia-launched drones, cruise missile

Firemen putting out a fire caused by a drone attack in Odessa, Ukraine, on Sept 25. Ukraine said it destroyed 29 of 31 drones in an attack on Oct 3. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
KYIV – Ukraine destroyed 29 of 31 drones launched by Russia and one cruise missile, its air force said on Tuesday, most of them targeting the regions of Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk.

The waves of overnight attacks lasted more than three hours, the southern command of Ukraine’s forces said earlier.

Falling debris in the south-eastern city of Dnipro caused a fire at a private firm that was quickly doused, said Mr Serhiy Lysak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Damage to manufacturing facilities at an industrial enterprise in the city of Pavlohrad led to a fire that was also put out, he added on the Telegram messaging app.

Sixteen drones were destroyed over the southern region of Mykolaiv, its governor, Mr Vitaliy Kim, said. REUTERS

