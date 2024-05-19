Ukraine destroys all 37 drones launched by Russia overnight, air force says

KYIV - Ukraine's forces have destroyed all of 37 attack drones launched by Russia overnight, Ukraine's Air Force chief said on Sunday.

"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, all 37 'Shaheds' were shot down in Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy and Kherson regions," the commander said.

Odesa governor Oleh Kiper said on the telegram messaging app that 20 drones were destroyed in the Odesa region.

"An administrative building in Odesa district was damaged by falling debris. In Odesa, the debris fell into the yard of a residential area. Fortunately, there were no injuries," Kiper said.

No destruction or casualties were reported by military and civilian authorities in other regions

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. REUTERS