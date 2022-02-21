Ukraine desperately seeks allies, alliances to shore up defences

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is determined to remain calm, in defiance of gloomy predictions from the United States and other Western intelligence agencies about an imminent Russian invasion of his country.

This desire to maintain normality is the reason Mr Zelensky chose to ignore US advice that he should stay at home, and instead flew over the weekend to attend the Munich Security Conference, Europe's premier get-together of defence officials that takes place yearly in the southern German city.