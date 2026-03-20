Ukraine deploys units to intercept drones in five Middle Eastern countries

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KYIV, March 20 - Ukraine has deployed military units to protect critical and civilian infrastructure against drones in five Middle Eastern countries, Ukraine's security council secretary Rustem Umerov said after a visit to the region.Umerov has visited the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan in the past week. He said Ukrainian units had been deployed in those nations, and that further steps for "long-term security cooperation" with each of them had been outlined.

"Ukrainian military specialists are operating in each of these countries under the coordination of the National Security and Defense Council," he wrote on X.

"Interception units have been deployed to protect civilian and critical infrastructure. Work is also under way to expand coverage areas."

Kyiv has said that nearly a dozen countries across the world have sought its help and advice in defending against large waves of cheap kamikaze drones, which Russia has been launching at its neighbour for years and which Iran is now using in the Gulf.

Umerov said teams were focusing on using Ukrainian technologies to counter drone attacks, and consulting partners on air defence solutions based on Ukraine's wartime experience.

In a post on Telegram, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had ordered Umerov, Ukraine's military and foreign ministry to assess "the real readiness" of countries to join international initiatives to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

"It is important that Ukraine’s global significance in ensuring security and the quality of Ukrainian security expertise in safeguarding lives are recognised by all partners," he wrote, without specifying details. REUTERS