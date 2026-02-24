Straitstimes.com header logo

Ukraine denies ‘absurd’ Russian claims on nuclear weapons

Local residents holds the Ukrainian flag on a destroyed bridge in Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during a memorial ceremony on February 24, 2026, on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In 2022, many residents of Irpin, which was turned into a battlefield early in Russia's full-scale invasion, passed under the destroyed bridge in an attempt escape towards Kyiv. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)

Local residents holding the Ukrainian flag on a destroyed bridge in Irpin, north-west of Kyiv, during a memorial ceremony on Feb 24, 2026, to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

PHOTO: AFP

  • Ukraine dismissed as "absurd" Russia's claim that Kyiv sought nuclear weapons with UK and French help, calling it "dirty bomb" nonsense.
  • Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson urged the international community to condemn Russia's "dirty information bombs" and fabrications.
  • Russia's SVR, without evidence, accused Britain and France of preparing nuclear weapons supplies for Ukraine; neither nation immediately responded.

AI generated

KYIV - Ukraine dismissed on Feb 24 as “absurd” a Russian claim that Kyiv was trying to obtain nuclear weapons with the help of Britain and France.

“Russian officials, known for their impressive record of lies, are once again trying to fabricate the old “dirty bomb” nonsense,” Mr Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, told Reuters.

“For the record: Ukraine has already denied such absurd Russian claims many times before, and we officially deny them again now.

“We urge the international community to reject and condemn Russia’s dirty information bombs.”

Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), without providing evidence, accused Britain and France of preparing to secretly supply Ukraine with nuclear weapons parts and technology.

Britain and France, both nuclear powers, did not immediately respond to the allegation. REUTERS

