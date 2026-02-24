Ukraine denies ‘absurd’ Russian claims on nuclear weapons

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Local residents holding the Ukrainian flag on a destroyed bridge in Irpin, north-west of Kyiv, during a memorial ceremony on Feb 24, 2026, to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

KYIV - Ukraine dismissed on Feb 24 as “absurd” a Russian claim that Kyiv was trying to obtain nuclear weapons with the help of Britain and France.

“Russian officials, known for their impressive record of lies, are once again trying to fabricate the old “dirty bomb” nonsense,” Mr Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, told Reuters.

“For the record: Ukraine has already denied such absurd Russian claims many times before, and we officially deny them again now.

“We urge the international community to reject and condemn Russia’s dirty information bombs.”

Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), without providing evidence, accused Britain and France of preparing to secretly supply Ukraine with nuclear weapons parts and technology.

Britain and France, both nuclear powers, did not immediately respond to the allegation. REUTERS