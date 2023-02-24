Ukraine defends front, Putin talks up nuclear arsenal on war anniversary eve

KYIV/NEAR BAKHMUT - Ukraine said its forces had repelled Russian assaults along the length of the front line on Thursday on the eve of the war’s anniversary, as President Vladimir Putin, empty-handed after a bloody winter offensive, talked up Russia’s nuclear arsenal.

After a series of strident speeches in the runup to the anniversary of his invasion, Mr Putin announced plans on Thursday to deploy new Sarmat multi-warhead intercontinental ballistic missiles this year.

Earlier this week, he suspended Russia’s participation in the Start nuclear arms control treaty.

Russia would “pay increased attention to strengthening the nuclear triad,” Mr Putin said in remarks released by the Kremlin, referring to nuclear missiles based on land, sea and in the air.

Ukraine and its Western allies have brushed off the nuclear talk as a diversion from a failing Russian military campaign on the ground, a year after Mr Putin launched the biggest land war in Europe since World War II.

The last weeks have seen Russia mount infantry assaults across frozen ground in battles described by both sides as the bloodiest of the war.

At a Ukrainian tank park near Bakhmut, the small eastern city that has become Russia’s main target, constant explosions could be heard echoing in the distance.

“If we give up Bakhmut, everything else will get even more complicated. We can’t give it up, under no circumstance. We will hold through,” Junior Sergeant Oleh Slavin, a tank operator, told Reuters. “We are in place for now and trying to get all the territory back.”

The US Embassy in Ukraine issued an alert to Americans in the country about “an ongoing heightened threat of missile attacks” across Ukraine, including Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Western officials said Russia had planned an offensive to capture new territory ahead of the anniversary, using hundreds of thousands of reservists conscripted in recent months to give Mr Putin a victory to announce.

Moscow’s forces have made progress trying to encircle Bakhmut, but have failed to break through Ukrainian lines to the north near Kremmina and to the south at Vuhledar, where they have taken heavy losses assaulting across open ground.

Ukrainian forces repelled 90 Russian attacks in the north-east and east over the past 24 hours, the military said early on Thursday. Ukrainian military spokesman Oleksiy Gromov said Moscow was trying to use its advantage in troop numbers to exhaust Kyiv’s forces.

“The enemy, despite significant losses, does not abandon attempts to surround Bakhmut,” he said.