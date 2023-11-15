Ukraine curbs grain deliveries to Odesa port due to railway repairs

KYIV - Ukraine's state railways said on Wednesday it had restricted grain deliveries to Odesa, one of the country's key Black Sea ports, due to repairs.

"Ukrzaliznytsia has started repairing the railway infrastructure on its network, which hinders the movement of freight trains towards the ports of Odesa region," Valeriy Tkachov, deputy director of the commercial department at the railways, said on Facebook.

The company did not say when the restrictions would be lifted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday the country's exports through an alternative Black Sea shipping corridor had reached almost four million metric tons since the route started operating in August.

Grain and other food products dominate the cargoes through the route, which runs along Ukraine's southwest Black Sea coast, into Romanian territorial waters and onwards to Turkey.

Ukraine has traditionally used its deep-water Black Sea ports in the Odesa region to export food, metals and other commodities. REUTERS

