Ukraine crisis exposes Putin's 'isolated, paranoid' world: Western officials

PARIS (AFP) - The conduct of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the crisis over Ukraine has opened a window onto the world of a leader who appears to be increasingly paranoid and politically isolated, Western officials and analysts say.

Some Western leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have in the past sought to treat Mr Putin as a credible, if tough, negotiating partner.

But all notions of reliability have been shattered after Mr Putin on Monday (Feb 21) recognised two Ukrainian breakaway regions and gave a lacerating speech doubting Ukraine's right to statehood - apparently just hours after making commitments to pursue diplomacy in telephone talks with Mr Macron, according to the French presidency.

A French presidential official, who asked not to be named, said that Mr Putin's speech on Ukraine mixed "rigid and paranoid ideas" which recalled the impression Mr Macron had got in his five-hour closed door talks with Mr Putin at the Kremlin earlier this month.

"The Putin that he (Macron) met at the Kremlin was not the same that he had seen in December 2019," the official said. "What he found at the Kremlin was a Putin who was more rigid and isolated."

Mr Macron had last met Mr Putin at a Paris summit on Ukraine in December 2019.

Earlier that year, he had also hosted Mr Putin for talks at his Mediterranean summer residence to launch a policy of engagement with Russia, where the smiling Russian leader arrived gallantly bearing a bouquet of flowers for the French president's wife Brigitte.

But these images were a far cry from the chilling speech by Mr Putin on Monday, in which he baselessly accused Ukraine of seeking a nuclear weapon and warned the "Kyiv regime" bore responsibility for any further bloodshed.

"There was an extremely violent analysis, somewhat delusional and paranoid...with many historical lies," said France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune.