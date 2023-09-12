Ukraine could get long-range missiles armed with US cluster bombs: Officials

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration is close to approving the shipment of longer-range missiles packed with cluster bombs to Ukraine, giving Kyiv the ability to cause significant damage deeper within Russian-occupied territory, according to four United States officials.

After seeing the success of cluster munitions delivered in 155mm artillery rounds in recent months, the US is considering shipping either or both Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) that can fly up to 306km, or Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) missiles with a 72km range packed with cluster bombs, three US officials said.

If approved, either option would be available for rapid shipment to Kyiv.

Ukraine is currently equipped with 155mm artillery with a maximum range of 29km carrying up to 48 bomblets. The ATACMS under consideration would propel around 300 or more bomblets. The GMLRS rocket system, a version of which Ukraine has had in its arsenal for months, would be able to disperse up to 404 cluster munitions.

With Ukraine's push against Russian forces showing signs of progress, the administration is keen to boost the Ukrainian military at a vital moment, two of the sources said.

The White House declined to comment on the Reuters report.

The decision to send ATACMS or GMLRS, or both, is not final and could still fall through, the four sources said. The Biden administration has for months struggled with a decision on ATACMS, fearing their shipment would be perceived as an overly aggressive move against Russia.

ATACMS are designed for “deep attack of enemy second-echelon forces,” a US Army website says, and could be used to attack command and control centres, air defences and logistics sites well behind the front line.

Kyiv has repeatedly asked the Biden administration for ATACMS to help attack and disrupt supply lines, air bases and rail networks in Russian occupied territory.

Last week Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he and Secretary of State Antony Blinken had discussed the US providing the long-range missiles and he hoped for a positive decision.

"Now is the time," one of the US officials said as Ukraine's forces are attempting to pierce Russian lines just south of the city of Orikhiv in an attempt to divide Russian forces and put its main supply lines under threat. ATACMS or GMLRS with this capability would not only boost Ukrainian morale but deliver a needed tactical punch to the fight, the official said.

The US plan is to include the grenade-packed weapons in an upcoming draw from American stockpiles of munitions, according to the four US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the plan.

At present Ukraine has only one US-furnished cluster munitions, the 155mm rounds that were announced in July.

The new weapons would augment Ukraine's current 72km-range GMLRS rounds, a version that blasts out more than 100,000 sharp tungsten fragments, but not bomblets.

Made by Lockheed Martin, ATACMS come in several versions some of which can fly four times GMLRS' range, and their use could reset battlefield calculus.