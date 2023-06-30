Ukraine conducts disaster response drills near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine - Ukraine conducted nuclear disaster response drills on Thursday in the vicinity of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, regional officials said.

Kyiv accused Russia this month of planning a “terrorist” attack at the southern plant involving the release of radiation.

Moscow has denied the accusation.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday that he wrote to the UN Security Council and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to state: “We do not intend to blow up this NPP (nuclear power plant), we have no intention of doing so.”

Mr Yuriy Malashko, governor of the Zaporizhzhia region that includes the plant, said the drills in Zaporizhzhia city and the district around it were intended to coordinate the response of all services to an “emergency situation” at the plant.

Reuters television footage showed rescuers in yellow and white protective gear and gas masks, using dosimeters to check passenger cars and trucks for radiation levels and then cleaning wheels before vehicles underwent additional decontamination at specialised washing points.

A man on a stretcher was brought into a medical tent as sirens blared.

“Of course, it is scary. I fear for my family, my child, What do we do? It is very scary,” Tetyana, 45, said of the threat of a real disaster as rescuers checked her for radiation in the drill.

Officials and civil defence forces worked on scenarios that might follow a nuclear disaster, and on how to inform and evacuate the population.