Ukraine concludes long-term security deals with Sweden and Norway

STOCKHOLM/KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky concluded long-term security agreements with Sweden and Norway on May 31, a sign of Western commitment to Ukraine as Kyiv seeks further military support from the West in the war with Russia.

Mr Zelensky visited Stockholm as Western nations discuss whether to let Kyiv use weapons provided by them to strike targets inside Russia, which began its full-scale invasion over two years ago is now attacking Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine.

He said Ukraine’s use of any Western weapon to strike Russian territory was now only “a question of time”.

The security deals with Sweden and Norway - as well as Iceland - bring to 15 the number of agreements Kyiv has signed with Western nations. The Nordics are all now Nato countries and have all been staunch supporters of Ukraine.

“You can see that Russia is trying to expand the war... Only together we can stop the madness from Moscow,” Mr Zelensky said.

In a joint statement, the Nordic leaders and the Ukrainian president said: “We will jointly strive to increase Ukraine’s and our own production capacity to meet Ukraine’s needs for battle-decisive munitions.”

Under the latest deal, Sweden will transfer two ASC 890 surveillance aircraft - seen as crucial for identifying incoming cruise missiles and drones and identifying targets in the air and at sea - as well as its entire stock of armoured tracked personnel carriers.

“You are literally fighting not only for your own freedom but also for our freedom and our security,” said Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

But Stockholm will not yet transfer Saab Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, as discussions continue over whether Kyiv should instead receive US-made F-16 fighter jets to be in step with the air capabilities of Nato allies.