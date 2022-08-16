Ukraine calls on world to 'show strength' after shelling near nuclear plant

KYIV (REUTERS) - Ukraine called for new sanctions on Russia and warned about the consequences of catastrophe at Europe's biggest nuclear plant, where fresh shelling nearby has renewed a blame game between both sides.

The world nuclear watchdog has warned of disaster if the fighting does not stop. Ukrainian and Russian-installed officials have traded accusations over who is responsible for attacks close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Russian soldiers that if they attack the site in the now Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar, or use it as a base to shoot from, then they will become a "special target".

In his late Monday (Aug 15) night address, Mr Zelensky sought a tougher world response on the Kremlin.

"If through Russia's actions a catastrophe occurs the consequences could hit those who for the moment are silent," he said, calling for new sanctions on Russia's nuclear sector.

"If now the world does not show strength and decisiveness to defend one nuclear power station, it will mean that the world has lost."

Mr Vladimir Rogov, a Russia-installed official in Enerhodar, said on Monday that about 25 heavy artillery strikes from US-made M777 howitzers had hit near the nuclear plant and residential areas in a two-hour period.

Russia's Interfax news agency, quoting the press service of Enerhodar's Russian-appointed administration, said Ukrainian forces had opened fire, with blasts near the power plant.

But according to the head of the administration of the Nikopol district, which lies across the river from Enerhodar and remains under Ukrainian control, it was Russian forces that had shelled the city to try to make it appear that Ukraine was attacking it.

"The Russians think they can force the world to comply with their conditions by shelling the Zaporizhzhia NPP (nuclear power plant)," Mr Andriy Yermak, chief of the Ukrainian presidential staff, wrote on Twitter.

Reuters could not immediately verify battlefield reports.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is seeking access to the plant, has warned of possible disaster.

Nuclear experts fear fighting might damage the plant's spent fuel pools or reactors.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the establishment of a demilitarised zone around Zaporizhzhia.