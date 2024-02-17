Ukraine brings back bodies of 58 soldiers from Russian-controlled territory

KYIV - Ukraine said on Feb 16 it had brought back the bodies of nearly 60 soldiers who died fighting against the Russian invasion.

“Another repatriation took place, as a result of which 58 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine” from Russian-controlled territory, the coordination headquarters for prisoners of war said.

It published photos of white trucks with the Red Cross insignia on the windshield.

“Special thanks for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross,” the post added.

There have been regular exchanges of prisoners and repatriations of bodies between the two sides following Russia’s invasion in 2022.