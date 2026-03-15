Ukraine briefs diplomats from 31 countries on damage to Druzhba pipeline carrying Russian oil

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A meter showing near zero-level pressure on the Druzhba pipeline from Russia to Europe in Brody, Ukraine, on Jan 10.

KYIV - Ukraine on March 14 said it had briefed diplomats from 31 countries on the damage caused to the Druzhba pipeline that pumps Russian oil to Europe, amid a row with Hungary and Slovakia over a halt in supplies.

The two landlocked EU countries still relying on Russian oil accuse Kyiv of deliberately delaying reopening the Druzhba.

Kyiv says the halt is due to the damage by Russian strikes in January.

“During this meeting we were able to show more detailed materials from the site of the attack and explain the challenges our specialists are facing,” said the chief of Ukraine’s state oil and gas firm Naftogaz, Mr Sergiy Koretskyi, in a statement.

“Restoring such infrastructure is a complex technological process that requires time, specialised equipment, and the continuous work of teams even under constant threat,” he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 5 that it would take four to six weeks to repair the Soviet-era pipeline, which runs from Russia through Ukraine to Slovakia and Hungary.

Hungary’s ambassador to Ukraine was also present at the meeting, according to the photos shared by Naftogaz.

Budapest earlier said it had sent a government team to Ukraine for talks on the issue, but Kyiv said the group had no official status.

The EU said on March 12 it had proposed a mission to inspect the pipeline, and was waiting for Ukraine to respond.

Ties between Kyiv and Budapest – already strained by Hungarian premier Viktor Orban’s political support for Russia – have deteriorated further as the veteran leader ramped up political attacks on Ukraine ahead of a closely fought parliamentary election in April.

Ukrainian top officials, including Mr Zelensky, have sharpened their rhetoric towards Mr Orban in response.

Relations hit a new low last week when Hungary detained seven Ukrainian state bank employees and seized US$80 million in cash and nine gold bars they were transporting from Austria.

The cash-in-transit personnel was later released but Budapest kept the money and gold. AFP