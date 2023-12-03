Ukraine blocks ex-leader Poroshenko from meeting Hungary’s pro-Russia PM Orban

KYIV - Ukrainian border guards prevented ex-president Petro Poroshenko from leaving the country on Dec 1 because he planned to meet Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Kyiv’s security services said.

Mr Poroshenko, in power from 2014 to 2019, had planned a number of high-level meetings abroad but said on Dec 1 his trip had to be cancelled because he was turned away at the border.

In a statement on Dec 2, Ukraine’s SBU security services said the former leader was turned back due to his planned meeting with Mr Orban, an EU leader chided by Kyiv for his pro-Russian stance.

The SBU said Mr Orban “systematically expresses an anti-Ukrainian position” and alleged Moscow planned to use the meeting “in its information and psychological operations against Ukraine.”

Mr Poroshenko had been blocked from leaving the country before, including in May last year when he planned to travel to a Nato parliamentary assembly meeting in Lithuania.

After leaving office, Mr Poroshenko was investigated under treason and corruption charges that he argued were orchestrated by his successor and political rival, current Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The two locked horns in the 2019 Ukrainian presidential elections and Mr Poroshenko’s European Solidarity party is the second biggest party in parliament, after Mr Zelensky’s.