Ukraine battles Russian push in east as Kyiv allies pledge over $1b in aid

KOSTIANTYNIVKA, Ukraine - Russia and Ukraine pounded each other’s forces in heavy fighting around the small eastern city of Bakhmut on Tuesday, as Kyiv’s allies pledged just over €1 billion (S$1.4 billion) to help Ukrainians survive the freezing winter.

Invading Russian forces have fought to seize Bakhmut for months as part of a grinding battle for control of the Donetsk region, one of four territories in Ukraine the Kremlin claims to have annexed since its Feb 24 invasion in votes rejected by most countries as illegal.

“They’re shelling really hard, there’s shelling, especially at night,” Valentyna, 70, told Reuters as she fled Bakhmut, now largely reduced to rubble by incessant bombardment.

“The house would shake and every minute, second you expect it could crumble around you and that’d be it. I couldn’t even sleep in the last week, so I decided to leave,” she added.

Valentyna, who declined to give her surname, spoke in a van evacuating her via the town of Kostiantynivka to the relative safety of Ukrainian-controlled Pokrovsk.

Although Bakhmut, once a city of 80,000 people, straddles a road to other important towns, military analysts do not see it as a major strategic goal for Russia. It has been the focus of an assault largely driven by fighters from Russia’s private military company Wagner Group, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Ukraine has said Russian forces are suffering huge losses in the brutal dug-in trench warfare on the eastern front. Britain’s defence ministry has said the high cost of capturing Bakhmut could make it a mainly symbolic and political objective.

In its evening update, Ukraine’s armed forces General Staff said 60 Russian soldiers were killed and 100 injured in a weekend strike in the neighbouring province of Luhansk.

A civilian official earlier said the attack hit a building being used as barracks for Wagner Group soldiers. The Ukrainian General Staff did not mention the Wagner Group.

Neither Wagner nor the Russian government confirmed the strike. Reuters could not independently verify the Ukrainian accounts.

Moscow is also hammering Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with waves of missiles and drones, at times cutting off electricity for millions of civilians who are enduring Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II.

Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine on Tuesday afternoon, but no new attacks were reported and the all-clear sounded later.

$1b aid for Ukraine

In Paris, about 70 countries and institutions pledged just over €1 billion to help maintain Ukraine’s water, food, energy, health and transport in face of Russia’s attacks, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said Ukraine needed at least €800 million.

“It’s a lot, but the price is less than the cost of blackouts,” Mr Zelensky told the meeting via video link.