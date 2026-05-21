Ukraine attacks Russian energy sites - what has been hit?

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FILE PHOTO: Fire and a thick plume of smoke rise in the vicinity of the Ryazan oil refinery, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Ryazan, Ryazan region, Russia, May 15, 2026, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Social Media/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. NEWS USE ONLY. VERIFICATION Buildings and a utility tower matched satellite imagery of the area. Date verified by local official. Regional Governor Pavel Malkov early on Friday (May 15) said a Ukrainian drone attack killed three people in the central Russian city of Ryazan, damaged high-rise apartment buildings and hit an industrial enterprise. No older version of the video was found posted online before Friday./File Photo

MOSCOW, May 21 - Ukraine has increased attacks on Russian energy facilities in recent months as peace talks have failed to produce any progress.

There are no risks to fuel supplies in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday in response to a Reuters report about a decline in oil refining in the central part of the country following Ukrainian drone attacks in recent days.

Following is a summary of the attacks, in chronological order, with the most recent attacks first, which followed Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities, and their impact:

SYZRAN

Ukrainian drones struck Russia's Rosneft-owned Syzran oil refinery in Samara region overnight, Ukrainian military and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

Syzran refinery suspended oil refining after drone attacks on April 18 damaged processing equipment, two industry sources told Reuters.

The oil refinery is able to process 8.5 million metric tons per year, or around 170,000 barrels per day.

It processed 4.3 million tons of crude in 2024, producing 800,000 tons of gasoline, 1.5 million tons of diesel and 700,000 tons of fuel oil, according to industry sources.

NORSI

Ukraine's military has struck a Lukoil-owned oil refinery near Kstovo in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, the Ukrainian general staff said on Wednesday.

A primary oil processing unit was hit at the refinery, the general staff said on Telegram, adding that the attack had caused a fire.

NORSI, Russia's fourth-largest oil refinery, owned by Lukoil, also suspended operations on April 5 following a Ukrainian drone attack, two industry sources said.

NORSI, which is Russia's second-largest producer of gasoline, can process 16 million metric tons of oil per year, or around 320,000 barrels per day.

MOSCOW

Moscow oil refinery stopped processing after a Ukrainian drone attack at the weekend, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday that 12 people were wounded, mostly near the entrance to Moscow's oil refinery, and three houses were damaged. The "technology" of the refinery was not damaged, he said.

Moscow's refinery, in the capital's southeastern Kapotnya district, is one of Russia's most compact refineries, with capacity of around 11 million tons of oil per year.

RYAZAN

Ryazan oil refinery, which accounts for almost 5% of the country's total refining volumes, stopped processing after a Ukrainian drone attack last Friday, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

Industry sources said the refinery processed 13.1 million metric tons of crude oil in 2024 and produced 2.2 million tons of gasoline, 3.4 million tons of diesel and 4.3 million tons of fuel oil.

ASTRAKHAN

Debris from a drone attack caused a fire on May 13 at a gas processing plant in the southern region of Astrakhan, the local governor said.

The plant near the Caspian Sea has annual capacity of 12 billion cubic metres of gas and 3 million tons of stable gas condensate. It also produces gasoline, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gases.

PERM

Russia's Perm oil refinery halted processing after a drone attack on May 7 caused a fire and damaged equipment, two industry sources said.

In 2024, the refinery processed around 12.6 million metric tons of oil, or 250,000 barrels per day. It produced 2 million tons of gasoline, 5.3 million tons of diesel, 700,000 tons of coke and 200,000 tons of fuel oil.

TUAPSE

A Ukrainian drone attack caused a major fire at the oil refinery in the city of Tuapse on April 28, officials said.

The refinery, which sells most of its products for export, halted operations following a Ukrainian drone attack on April 16, two industry sources said.

It has production capacity of around 12 million tons per year, or 240,000 barrels per day. It produces naphtha, diesel, fuel oil and vacuum gasoil.

NOVOKUIBYSHEVSK

Primary oil processing at Russia's Rosneft-operated Novokuibyshevsk refinery has been halted since April 18 after a Ukrainian drone attack, two industry sources said.

In 2024, the refinery processed 5.74 million metric tons of crude oil, 1.10 million tons of motor gasoline, 1.64 million tons of diesel fuel and 1.27 million tons of fuel oil, industry sources said.

UFA

Ukraine's military confirmed carrying out an April 2 strike on Russia's Bashneft-Novoil oil refinery, over 1,400 km (870 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border.

It can process more than 7 million tons of oil per year.

KIRISHI

The Kirishi oil refinery halted processing at the end of March following Ukrainian drone attacks that caused fires.

Last year, Kirishi produced 2 million tons of gasoline, 7.1 million tons of diesel, 6.1 million tons of fuel oil and 600,000 tons of bitumen.

UST-LUGA PROCESSING PLANT

Novatek <NVTK.MM> energy company suspended gas condensate processing and naphtha export loadings at its Ust-Luga complex after drone attacks caused a fire, three market sources told Reuters on March 27.

The Ust-Luga complex's three processing units, each with a capacity of 3 million tons a year, refine stable gas condensate into light and heavy naphtha, jet fuel, ship fuel oil and gasoil. In 2025, the complex processed 8.0 million tons of gas condensate, company data show.

PORTS/TANKERS

Ukraine has also attacked Russia's ports on the Baltic and Black seas, including hitting the Primorsk port, oil tankers and military ships on May 3.

A fire broke out at a Transneft oil-pumping station that delivers crude to Russia's largest export terminal in the Baltic port of Primorsk, after a drone attack on April 23, two sources had said.

Ukrainian drones struck an oil-pumping and dispatch facility in Russia's Samara region on April 21, an official from Ukraine's SBU security service said.

Ukrainian drones caused a fire at Russia's Sheskharis oil terminal early in April.

Primorsk, one of Russia's largest export gateways, can handle 1 million barrels per day. It lost at least 40% of its storage facilities in Ukrainian drone attacks last month. REUTERS