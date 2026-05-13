Ukraine attacks Russian energy sites - what has been hit?

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A satellite image shows smoke rising from an oil pumping station, following a Ukrainian drone attack, amid Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Perm, Russia, May 7, 2026. EUROPEAN UNION/COPERNICUS SENTINEL-2/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, May 13 - Ukraine has increased attacks on Russian energy facilities in recent months as peace talks have failed to make progress.

Following is a summary of the attacks and their impact:

*PERM

Russia's Perm oil refinery has completely halted processing after a Ukrainian drone attack on May 7 caused a fire and damaged equipment, two industry sources said.

In 2024, Perm refinery processed around 12.6 million metric tons, or 250,000 barrels per day, of oil. It produced 2 million tons of gasoline, 5.3 million tons of diesel, 700,000 tons of coke and 200,000 tons of fuel oil.

*ASTRAKHAN

Debris from a Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire on Wednesday at a gas processing plant in Russia's southern Astrakhan region, the local governor said.

The plant is located near the Caspian Sea and has annual capacity of 12 billion cubic metres of gas and 3 million tons of stable gas condensate. It also produces gasoline, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gases.

A PIPELINE SYSTEM IN URALS REGION

*Firefighters were working to extinguish a blaze caused by a technical problem at a unit of a pipeline system in Russia's Bashkortostan region on Wednesday, the Interfax news agency reported, citing local emergency services.

*TUAPSE

A Ukrainian drone attack caused a major fire at the oil refinery in the city of Tuapse on April 28, officials said, in what President Vladimir Putin described as evidence of increased Ukrainian attacks on civilian targets.

Russia's Tuapse oil refinery, which sells most of its products for export, halted operations following a Ukrainian drone attack on April 16, two industry sources said.

It has production capacity of around 12 million tons per year, or 240,000 barrels per day. It produces naphtha, diesel, fuel oil and vacuum gasoil.

SYZRAN

Rosneft's Syzran refinery has suspended oil refining after drone attacks on April 18 damaged processing equipment, two industry sources told Reuters.

The Syzran oil refinery is able to process 8.5 million metric tons per year, or around 170,000 barrels per day.

It processed 4.3 million tons of crude in 2024, producing 800,000 tons of gasoline, 1.5 million tons of diesel and 700,000 tons of fuel oil, according to industry sources.

NOVOKUIBYSHEVSK

Primary oil processing at Russia's Rosneft-operated Novokuibyshevsk refinery has been halted since April 18 after a Ukrainian drone attack, two industry sources said.

In 2024 the refinery processed 5.74 million metric tons of crude oil, 1.10 million tons of motor gasoline, 1.64 million tons of diesel fuel and 1.27 million tons of fuel oil, industry sources said.

NORSI

NORSI, Russia's fourth-largest oil refinery, owned by Lukoil, suspended operations on April 5 following a Ukrainian drone attack, two industry sources said.

NORSI, which is also Russia's second-largest producer of gasoline, can process 16 million metric tons of oil per year, or around 320,000 barrels per day.

KIRISHI

Russia's Kirishi oil refinery may restart some production within a month, sources say. It halted processing at the end of March following Ukrainian drone attacks that caused fires.

According to sources, three of the four primary units are expected to return to operations, adding up to around 60% of the refinery's nominal primary capacity.

Last year, Kirishi produced 2 million tons of gasoline, 7.1 million tons of diesel, 6.1 million tons of fuel oil and 600,000 tons of bitumen.

UST-LUGA PROCESSING PLANT

Russian energy company Novatek <NVTK.MM> has suspended gas condensate processing and naphtha export loadings at its Ust-Luga complex after drone attacks caused a fire, three market sources told Reuters.

The Ust-Luga complex's three processing units, each with a capacity of 3 million tons a year, refine stable gas condensate into light and heavy naphtha, jet fuel, ship fuel oil and gasoil. In 2025, the complex processed 8.0 million tons of gas condensate, company data show.

UFA

Ukraine's military said it had struck Russia's Bashneft-Novoil oil refinery, over 1,400 km (870 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

It can process more than 7 million tons of oil per year.

SARATOV REFINERY

The Saratov oil refinery, controlled by Rosneft, was hit by a drone on March 21 and its crude distillation unit has been shut down since the attack, according to sources.

In 2024, the refinery processed 5.8 million metric tons of oil, accounting for 2.2% of all Russia's oil refining.

ILSKY REFINERY

A fire broke out at the Ilsky oil refinery in southern Russia on February 17 as a result of drone attacks. The blaze was fully extinguished by the next day, according to regional officials.

The Ilsky refinery, with an annual processing capacity of 6.6 million tons of oil, is export-oriented.

VOLGOGRAD REFINERY

The Volgograd refinery, owned by Lukoil, was shut on February 11 as a result of drone attacks, according to sources.

The drones hit, among other facilities, the primary oil processing unit CDU-1 whose capacity of 18,600 tons per day accounts for around 40% of the refinery's total. In 2024, the Volgograd refinery processed 13.7 million tons of oil.

UKHTA REFINERY

A fire broke out on February 12 at the Ukhta refinery, owned by Lukoil, following a drone attack, according to regional officials.

According to sources, the primary oil processing unit CDU-1 caught fire. The unit has a capacity of about 6,000 tons per day, or approximately one-third of the refinery's total.

In 2025, the Ukhta refinery in northern Russia processed around 3 million tons of oil.

AFIPSKY REFINERY

A fire occurred at the Afipsky refinery in southern Russia on January 21 as a result of drone attacks, according to regional officials.

The refinery is mostly focused on exports. It processed 7.2 million metric tons of crude oil, or 144,000 barrels per day, in 2024.

PORTS/TANKERS

Ukraine has also attacked Russia's ports on the Baltic and Black seas.

Ukrainian drones hit Russia's Primorsk port, oil tankers and military ships on May 3.

A fire broke out at a Transneft oil-pumping station that delivers crude to Russia's largest export terminal in the Baltic port of Primorsk, after a drone attack on April 23, two sources had said.

Ukrainian drones struck an oil-pumping and dispatch facility in Russia's Samara region on April 21, an official from Ukraine's SBU security service said.

Kazakhstan said early in April CPC oil exports via the Black Sea were stable after Russia reported an attack. U.S. oil major Chevron said crude oil exports from the vast Tengiz field had been uninterrupted.

Ukrainian drones sparked a fire at Russia's Sheskharis oil terminal early in April.

A portion of an oil pipeline at Russia's Baltic Sea port of Primorsk has been damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack early this month, local governor Alexander Drozdenko said.

Primorsk, one of Russia's largest export gateways, which can handle 1 million barrels per day, lost at least 40% of its storage facilities in Ukrainian drone attacks last month. REUTERS