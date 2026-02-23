Ukraine attack seriously damages infrastructure in Russia's Belgorod, governor says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Feb 23 - A "massive" Ukrainian missile attack inflicted serious damage on energy infrastructure and disrupted supplies of power, heat and water in Russia's Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine, the region's governor said early on Monday.

"There has been, as a result, serious damage to energy infrastructure," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram. "In residences, there are interruptions in supplies of electricity, water and heat."

Gladkov described the attack as "massive", affecting both the city of Belgorod, 40 km (25 miles) from the border, and the surrouding area. He said the extent of damage would be assessed at first light.

Belgorod has frequently come under attack from Ukrainian forces in the conflict whose fourth anniversary will be marked this week. REUTERS