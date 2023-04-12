Ukraine asks Spain for air defence, weapons

MADRID - Ukraine’s defence minister said on Wednesday he had asked his Spanish counterpart to supply air defences, including F-16 jets, and more ammunition to fend off Russia’s invasion.

While Western allies, led by the United States, have been supporting Ukraine with military training and weapons, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said still more was needed to help end Europe’s deadliest conflict since WWII.

“For us, the number one priority is air defence,” he told a joint news conference with Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles.

“We are very interested in contemporary air planes of the new generation. We are interested in F-16 jets,” he said.

“Because for us, destroying Russia’s air dominance is paramount,” he added.

Mr Reznikov also said he had asked for 150mm and 105mm artillery munitions and amphibious vehicles.

Ms Robles said the six Leopard battle tanks Spain had promised Ukraine would be “physically in Ukraine before the end of the month”.

Spain will also send 20 armoured personnel carriers along with them, the minister added.

Madrid has said it could send an additional four Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine and Ms Robles said on Wednesday these would be dispatched “as soon as possible”.