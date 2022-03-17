Ukraine art dealers race back to Kyiv to save artworks from warpath

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Katia Vozianova had gotten out. The minute Russia invaded Ukraine, the Kyiv-based art dealer had packed a small suitcase, a hairdryer, and a single, framed watercolour and headed to the border with Romania.

For the next week she volunteered by shuttling medicine and supplies from Romania into Ukraine, spending nights camped out with seven others in a friend's apartment in Chernivtsi, a Ukrainian city about 45 minutes from Romania.

But then, Vozianova says, she began to think of what she'd left behind. Vozianova is the Ukrainian representative for the London dealer James Butterwick, who specialises in modern and contemporary Ukrainian art.

Some of the artists Butterwick sells are represented by the Kyiv dealer Oleksandr (Sasha) Shchelushchenko, whose gallery Tsekh is a major hub for contemporary art in the city. Together, Vozianova and Shchelushchenko had been planning a major show of work from Ukrainian artist Ievgen Petrov, and had gathered dozens of his artworks in the Kyiv gallery in preparation for shipping to Britain.

In addition, Shchelushchenko's gallery was filled with many artworks by three other artists, Mykola Bilous, Yaroslav Derkach, and Rustam Mirzoev. Each is Ukrainian, and each resides in a place already under Russian control or actively threatened by Russian troops. After some discussion, the two dealers decided they owed it to these artists to get that art out of the city. "We needed to put the art in a cave or somewhere underground," said Shchelushchenko. "If it's bombed, there could be a fire, or even broken glass could destroy everything."

They began to plan a mission back into Kyiv to retrieve the art. "We tried to organise transport and a way to do it without getting killed," Vozianova said. "That was our main task."

The return

Shchelushchenko ended up going back first, in part because his mother, who had evacuated with him and his family, refused to travel on with his wife and son to Berlin. "My mother didn't want to leave the country," he explained. "She was born in 1942 - so for her, this is OK." After a few days in Chernivtsi with him, she had decided she wanted to go back to Kyiv.

Accompanied by his mother, Shchelushchenko drove back to his country house near the city of Vasylkiv, and was soon joined by yet another 80-year-old, the mother of a close friend who'd joined the civil defence. "Both old ladies are here with me," he said on March 10, speaking from his country house, which in normal times would be about a 45-minute drive from Kyiv's city centre. "They're both destroying my brain, but it's OK."

Spurred by the desire to get his paintings out of the city - and perhaps in an effort to get a break from his two octogenarian housemates - Shchelushchenko planned his trip into Kyiv.

He decided to drive his wife's bright-orange Subaru. "It's like an exotic bird, and it definitely doesn't look like the enemy," he explained. Armed with any documentation he could find proving that his primary residence and business are in Kyiv, he made his way through a series of checkpoints, convincing a string of wary guards that he was not, in fact, a Russian agent.

At first, Shchelushchenko said, he was not exactly a beacon of courage. "For the first two days, I was totally nervous," he said. "Now, I'm so brave, but the first day, I was a mouse. I was a wreck, I didn't know what to do." Luckily, he had some help.

Complicated and dangerous