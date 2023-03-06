Ukraine appoints new top anti-corruption investigator

KYIV - Ukraine appointed a new top anti-corruption investigator on Monday, concluding a months-long process that Western allies have watched closely as they consider sending more aid to help Kyiv fight Russia’s invasion.

The European Union has made tackling corruption a priority for Kyiv as it tries to join the bloc, and regards the appointment of a new director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (Nabu) as an important pillar in that effort.

Mr Semen Kryvonos, until now the chief of the State Inspection of Architecture and Urban Planning, will serve a seven-year term as director of Nabu, one of several bodies set up in recent years to tackle corruption.

In a video statement, Mr Kryvonos said he would create conditions for officials to “fear God, the people of Ukraine and Nabu.”

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal chose Mr Kryvonos from a pool of three finalists and was supported by his cabinet.

“Our team is committed to the principle of zero-tolerance to corruption and supporting anti-corruption institutions,” Mr Shmyhal said during an extraordinary Cabinet session.

He said the appointment satisfied the last of the recommendations set out by the European Commission, the EU executive, before membership negotiations can continue.

Ukraine became a candidate to join the 27-member EU last June, four months after Russia’s full-scale invasion, in a move that further angered the Kremlin.

Corruption has long been endemic in Ukraine, where state institutions were eroded after being captured by people with good connections following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Mr Kryvonos is likely to face immediate scrutiny in his new job, given Ukraine’s public commitment to cleaning up sleaze.

The Anti-Corruption Action Centre (Antac), a Kyiv non-governmental organisation that monitors graft and advises on reforms, raised concerns over Mr Kryvonos’ lack of related experience and his alleged ties to Ukraine’s presidential administration.

“For us at Antac, this is a reason to continue closely monitoring the work of Nabu,” it said in a statement. “We are confident that the new director is perfectly aware of this.”

In his video statement, Mr Kryvonos underlined that he would be independent in his new role.