Ukraine appoints anti-corruption prosecutor, vows to meet EU entry demands

KYIV (REUTERS) - Ukraine appointed experienced investigator Oleksandr Klymenko as the head of its Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office on Thursday (July 28), answering a European Union request as it seeks EU membership.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said new Prosecutor-General Andriy Kostin had signed off on Klymenko's appointment after the investigator was chosen by a special selection committee.

Klymenko was appointed after a long selection process following his predecessor's resignation nearly two years ago.

He previously worked for the national anti-corruption bureau, another state body that tackles corruption.

The EU granted Ukraine candidate status this month, putting it on the long road to membership, but said Kyiv still had work to do in several areas including fighting corruption and called for the appointment of an anti-corruption prosecutor.

"Everything that we must do for this (EU membership), we will do," Zelensky told parliament on Thursday, underlining Kyiv's commitment to meeting the EU's entry requirements.

Matti Maasikas, the EU ambassador to Ukraine, welcomed Klymenko's appointment.

"Ukraine delivers on one of the recommendations that accompanied the EU candidate status," he wrote on Twitter.

Underlining the importance of Klymenko's confirmation in office, Bridget Brink, the US ambassador to Ukraine, wrote on Twitter: "His office plays a crucial role in Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure and is a key element of Ukraine's defence against Russia's influence and aggression."