Ukraine anti-drone teams working in Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, says Kyiv

A Ukrainian service member holding an interceptor drone that Ukraine uses to neutralise the Iranian-designed Shahed drones that Russia fires at Ukraine.

KYIV - Ukrainian anti-drone experts have begun working in three Gulf states targeted by Iranian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 11.

Kyiv has sought to leverage its expertise in downing Russian drones to help the Gulf nations, which are being attacked with the same Iranian-designed Shahed drones that Russia fires at Ukraine.

“Three of our teams have gone – strong teams of experts, military personnel, engineers, different people. Today, the military are already communicating and already working,” Mr Zelensky told reporters, including journalists from AFP.

His spokesman confirmed separately that the three countries were Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

A Ukrainian team was also in Jordan, a senior official told AFP on the condition of anonymity, without elaborating.

Kyiv uses a mix of cheap drone interceptors, electronic jamming tools and anti-aircraft guns to down Russian drones.

Ukraine has proposed swopping its interceptors for the expensive air-defence missiles that the Gulf is currently using to down Iranian drones. AFP