Zelensky urges Russians to ‘go home’ as Ukraine presses offensive in south

KYIV (REUTERS) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Russian troops to flee from an offensive launched by his forces near the southern city of Kherson saying Ukraine’s military were taking back their territory, though Russia said the assault had failed.

Ukraine’s assault comes after weeks of a stalemate in a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions, destroyed cities and caused a global energy and food crisis amid unprecedented economic sanctions.

It has also fuelled worries of a radiation disaster being triggered by shelling near the south Ukraine Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Zelensky, in his nightly address late on Monday (Aug 29), vowed that Ukrainian troops would chase the Russian army “to the border”.

“If they want to survive – it’s time for the Russian military to run away. Go home,” he said.

“Ukraine is taking back its own,” Zelensky said.

Oleksiy Arestovych, a senior adviser to Zelensky, said Russian defences had been “broken through in a few hours”.

Ukrainian forces were shelling ferries that Russia was using to supply a pocket of territory on the west bank of the Dnipro river in the Kherson region, he added.

Russia’s defence ministry said Ukrainian troops had attempted an offensive in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions but sustained significant casualties, RIA news agency reported.

The “enemy’s offensive attempt failed miserably”, it said.

But a Ukrainian barrage of rockets left the Russian-occupied town of Nova Kakhovka without water or power, officials at the Russian-appointed authority told RIA news agency. Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.

Russian shelling of the port city of Mykolaiv, which has remained in Ukrainian hands despite repeated Russian bombardments, killed at least two people, wounded some 24 and wiped out homes, city officials and witnesses said on Monday.

A Reuters correspondent reported a strike hit a family home directly next to a school, killing one woman.

The owner of the property, Olexandr Shulga, said he had lived there his entire life and that his wife died when she was buried in debris.

“It hit and the shockwave came. It destroyed everything,” he said.