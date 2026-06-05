Straitstimes.com header logo

Ukraine and Russia exchange 185 prisoners of war each in swap

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

KYIV, June 5 - Ukraine and Russia each exchanged 185 service personnel in the latest prisoner of war swap on Friday, officials in both countries said.

Most of the Ukrainians brought back were in Russian captivity since 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X.

Russia also returned one civilian, he added.

The oldest Ukrainian being brought back is 62, according to Kyiv's general staff.

Friday's swap is the second one under an agreement between the countries to swap 1,000 prisoners of war each, as part of a three-day ceasefire agreement brokered by the U.S. in early May.

The United Arab Emirates, which brokered previous rounds of swaps, also mediated the Friday exchange, the Russian defence ministry said on the Telegram app. REUTERS

See more on

Russia

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.