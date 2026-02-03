Straitstimes.com header logo

Ukraine agrees to multi-tiered ceasefire enforcement plan with Europe and US: FT report

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy gestures as he attends a press conference, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 12, 2025. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

As per the proposal, any Russian breach of a ceasefire would prompt a response within 24 hours.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

Ukraine has agreed with Western partners that any persistent Russian violations of a future ceasefire agreement would trigger a coordinated military response from Europe and the US, the Financial Times reported on Feb 3, citing people briefed on the discussions.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The plan was discussed on several occasions in December and January between Ukrainian, European and American officials and would involve a multi-tiered response to any breaches of an agreed armistice by Russia, the report said.

Envoys from Kyiv, Moscow and Washington will meet in Abu Dhabi on Feb 4 and 5 for talks aimed at ending the war, FT said.

As per the proposal, any Russian breach of a ceasefire would prompt a response within 24 hours, starting with a diplomatic warning and, if necessary, action by the Ukrainian army to halt the infraction, the newspaper said.

If hostilities continued beyond that, the proposal would move to a second phase of intervention using forces from the so-called coalition of the willing, which includes many EU members and the UK, Norway, Iceland and Turkey, the report said.

The report added that in the case of an expanded attack, a co-ordinated response by a Western-backed force, incorporating the US military, would be triggered 72 hours after the initial breach. REUTERS

More on this topic
Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and other cities under Russian attack, say officials
Russia says foreign forces in Ukraine would be ‘legitimate targets’
See more on

Ukraine

Europe

United States

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.