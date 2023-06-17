Ukraine advancing in the south, say military chiefs

KYIV - Ukrainian forces are advancing in southern sectors of their counter-offensive against Russian occupation troops, Ukrainian military officials said on Friday.

The latest report on the counter-offensive, as well as an account of “desperate resistance” by Russian troops in the east, was issued as President Volodymyr Zelensky said movement in the counter-offensive was “the most important thing”.

“Every soldier, every new step we take, every metre of Ukrainian land freed from the enemy is of utmost importance,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video message.

Reuters could not verify the battlefield situation. Russia has not officially acknowledged Ukrainian advances in the early stages of a counteroffensive, and said it had inflicted heavy losses on Kyiv’s forces in the previous 24 hours.

Deputy Ukrainian Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app that troops were “engaged in active moves to advance in several directions at once.

“Practically in all sectors where our units are attacking in the south, they have registered tactical successes,” Ms Maliar said.

“They are gradually moving forward. At the moment, the advance is up to 2km in each direction.”

In Ukraine’s east, Ms Maliar said Russia forces were trying to dislodge Ukrainian forces from established positions.

Ukrainian forces around the devastated city of Bakhmut, captured by Russia last month, were trying to push Russian forces out from the outskirts of the town.