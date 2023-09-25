Ukraine advances on entrenched Russian defences in south

KYIV – Ukraine’s military said its troops made advances along the southern frontline against entrenched Russian defences as part of the embattled nation’s four-month-old counteroffensive.

Kyiv’s forces moved forward near the village of Verbove in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, as troops push towards the occupied Russian strongholds of Tokmak and Melitopol farther south, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) cited a “tactical breakthrough” to the west of Verbove, though it said the situation is fluid.

“Ukrainian forces are pressing the enemy and consolidating their positions,” the General Staff said on Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his military will continue with the counteroffensive through the autumn and into winter, vowing to keep the pressure on Russian forces.

Since June, the country’s military has struggled to make progress along a frontline that stretches from the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine through the south to the mouth of the Dnipro River. Kremlin troops spent months building a multi-layered defence network, including minefields, ditches and cement blockades known as dragon’s teeth.

Pushing back on concern that the onset of colder weather will be another setback, Ukrainian officials have offered assurances that the fighting will continue.

US General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said last week that Kyiv has “plenty of fighting weather left” – and muddy terrain will give way to frozen ground, allowing the offensive to stretch into winter.

‘Changing rapidly’

Ukraine’s military is expanding on gains made a month ago, when its forces pierced the first line of Russian fortifications around the settlement of Robotyne, which was recaptured from Kremlin troops.

Mr Zelensky told US media last week that Ukraine will “de-occupy two more cities”, though he did not identify them. He also said his troops will take Bakhmut, a town in the east that fell to Russia after months of bloody fighting earlier this year.

Russia responded with aerial attacks in Robotyne, Verbove and other villages in the Zaporizhzhia region over the last 24 hours, the General Staff said. Ukrainian forces repelled the attacks.

While detailing advances, the Washington-based ISW said the situation on the ground is “changing rapidly” – and that it was too early to predict a significant breakthrough.

“Observers should be patient with Ukraine’s campaign design and should expect Ukraine’s counteroffensive to continue through winter 2023 and into spring 2024,” the ISW said in a daily report. “Ukraine does not need to achieve a sudden and dramatic deep penetration to achieve success.”

Elsewhere, Russia launched a heavy missile and drone attack on the Odesa region on the Black Sea overnight, damaging port infrastructure, grain storage facilities, warehouses and several residential buildings on the outskirts of the port city.

Last week, Russia sent a barrage of missiles and drones to target energy infrastructure in central and western Ukraine, prompting electricity outages, Kyiv said.

Ukraine has targeted Russia’s supply lines, including in Crimea. The US administration told Mr Zelensky it will provide a small number of long-range ATACMS missiles. BLOOMBERG