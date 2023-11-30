Ukraine accuses Russia of halting prisoner of war exchanges

Ukrainian prisoners of war return home in June 2023. PHOTO: TELEGRAM/ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

KYIV - Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Nov 30 that Moscow had stopped swopping prisoners of war with Kyiv.

The two warring sides have carried out many rounds of prisoner exchanges during Moscow’s 21-month-long invasion, but in the latter half of this year the process stalled.

“Exchanges are not taking place because Russia does not want them to,” Mr Lubinets said, on Telegram.

“All initiatives, wishes and actions of Ukraine to return its defenders from captivity are met with Russian reluctance to return even its own citizens,” he said.

Thousands of prisoners of war are believed to be held by both sides.

Mr Lubinets alleged Russia wanted its people to believe Ukraine was “not doing anything to return soldiers.”

Ukraine said in August that it had brought back some 2,600 of its captive soldiers in around 50 exchanges with Russia since the start of the invasion in February last year.

Earlier this month, Mr Lubinets announced it had opened a new camp for Russian prisoners of war and has plans for building another one, with the number of Russian captives increasing as the war drags on.

Moscow has in recent weeks handed out heavy sentences to Ukrainian prisoners of war it holds captive. AFP

Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said Russia wants its people to believe Ukraine is “not doing anything to return soldiers.” PHOTO: REUTERS
More On This Topic
Ukraine’s Zelensky visits troops on north-eastern front line
Russian missile strikes kill one, wound 10 in east Ukraine, Kyiv says

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top