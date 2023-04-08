Ukraine able to resume electricity exports after six-month gap

Workers repair power lines damaged by shelling, in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

KYIV - Ukraine can now resume exporting electricity after a six-month gap, given the success of repairs carried out after repeated Russian attacks, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Friday.

Last October, Ukraine halted exports of electricity to the European Union - its main export market for energy since the war began - following Russia’s strikes on energy infrastructure.

“The most difficult winter has passed,” Mr Halushchenko said in a statement on the ministry’s website, noting that the system had been working normally for almost two months.

“The next step is to resume electricity exports, which will allow us to attract additional financial resources for the necessary reconstruction of destroyed and damaged electricity infrastructure,” he continued.

Mr Halushchenko - thanking engineers and international partners for the “titanic work” they had done to repair the system - said he had signed an executive document allowing electricity exports to restart, given the surplus of domestic supply.

Ukraine is currently allowed to export a maximum of 400 megawatts at any given moment to the EU.

“Electricity exports will continue to operate provided Ukrainian consumers are supplied with electricity - and may be suspended if the situation changes,” said Mr Halushchenko.

In June 2022, Ukraine had said it was hoping to bring in €1.5 billion (S$2.1 billion) from electricity exports to the EU by the end of the year. REUTERS

A power transformer damaged by a Russian missile strike, in Ukraine’s Kherson region. PHOTO: REUTERS
More On This Topic
Ukraine seeks to prevent military leaks, after Nato assistance plans reportedly appear on social media
Ukraine’s Zelensky hosts iftar, slams Russian ‘repression’ of Crimea Muslims

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top